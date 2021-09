The Schuyler County Health Department has announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Washington Elementary School in Rushville. There are currently 3 confirmed cases related to the school. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) defines an outbreak at a congregate setting as two or more laboratory confirmed positive case(s) along with others that are ill with symptoms. Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

