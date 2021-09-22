CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Education Committee

williamsoncounty-tn.gov
 6 days ago

Notice is hereby given that a meeting will convene of the Williamson County Education Committee at 5:30 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Mayor’s Conference Room of the AOC located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064. The Committee will review resolutions and any other business to come before the Committee at that time. Anyone requesting an accommodation due to a disability should contact the Williamson County Department of Risk Management at 615.790.5466. This request, if possible, should be made at least three (3) working days prior to the meeting.

