Garland, TX

Garland Library Goes Fine Free

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Garland library users have cause to celebrate this fall. The library is going fine free! This means beginning Friday, Oct. 1, the library will no longer charge late fees on materials returned after their due dates. “We want everyone to feel welcome to come into our libraries,” Library Director Karen...

