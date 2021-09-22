Garland Library Goes Fine Free

On Saturday, September 18, teachers and staffers from GISD and Michelle Norris, Garland city staffer, organized and delivered a “Big Art Day” in the downtown square. Kids were able to paint rocks, decorate T-shirts, make necklaces and help renew a gigantic mural in the little art park at 506 Main Street. It became a very hot afternoon, with temperatures reaching around 100 degrees. In spite of the intense heat and scorching sunlight Bobby Orozco entertained with his beautiful piano solos while Trayc Claybrook painted on the concrete floor of the square without being shaded from the sun. Both Bobby and Trayc went above and beyond by suffering the intense heat while completing their presentations of visual and performance arts as their contributions to Big Art Day.

ARTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO