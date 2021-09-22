Nigerian artists offer donated works to British Museum in return for Benin Bronzes

The Ahiamwen Guild of artists, an organization based in Nigeria’s Benin City, has offered a new method of accelerating the return of the Benin Bronzes to their country of origin: the Guild has just announced that they’d like to offer the British Museum several contemporary artworks from Benin. This offering is being made in the hopes that the gifts will encourage the British Museum to return the Benin Bronzes the institution has in its possession; the debate over these objects has been ongoing for years. Specifically, the Guild wants to give the British Museum a bronze plaque that recounts Benin’s history and a life-size ram comprised of spark plugs.

