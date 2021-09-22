CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigerian artists offer donated works to British Museum in return for Benin Bronzes

Cover picture for the articleThe London museum has nearly 1,000 Benin Bronzes in its collection, and has long-stalled making any concrete plans to repatriate them. In October 2020, following an extensive report commissioned by the French government and conducted by academics Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy (included in ArtReview’s 2020 Power 100: at number 3), which argued the case for decolonising Western museum collections, the repatriation of 26 Benin Bronzes was agreed. Then in April 2021, Germany committed to sending back their collection of these priceless objects. But hundreds of Benin Bronzes (which include bronze, brass, glass and ivory carvings and castings) remain in the collection of the British Museum in London (originally from the looting of the Benin royal court in 1897).

