Boys Varsity Soccer Fights Through Downpour for Conference Victory

The Chargers JV soccer team felt they should have come out on top against Kohler on Saturday morning. They started off strong and scored just 5 minutes into the game when Evan Hadler took a shot from outside the 18, sending it over the keeper into the far post. The Chargers continued to create chances by getting the ball to the outside and crossing it into the box. But after 28 minutes, Kohler put one in to tie up the score. Midway through the second half, Kohler scored their second goal.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO