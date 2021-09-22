CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Soccer Fights Through Downpour for Conference Victory

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity boys soccer team weathered a literal storm and came away with a conference win against Danville on Tuesday night bringing their conference record to 3-3. The Tigers knew that the rain was on the way and came out quickly to take an early lead within 10 minutes off of a perfectly executed short corner with Treyton Achor assisting Altin Emerllahu on an ESPN Top 10 worthy side-netting goal.

