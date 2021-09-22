CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Disenchantment Season 2 Netflix: Trailer, Release date, Latest Information

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisenchantment Season 2 Netflix: Trailer, Release date, Latest Information. After making a massive success in its first season, Disenchantment is now coming up with a new Avatar and will be back on air on Netflix for season 2 on September 2019. The upcoming season of the show is going to break the records with a series of multiple episodes. Being released in August 2018 Disenchantment was one of the most significant projects of Netflix by Matt Groening.

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
David Herman
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
John Dimaggio
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Tress Macneille
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Netflix Renews ‘Virgin River’ For Two Additional Seasons | Season 4 Release Date

Fans of the popular show would be happy to know the series will continue for the next two years following renewal for seasons four and five, respectively. Netflix confirmed the renewal of “Virgin River” for a fourth and fifth season recently. The announcement comes a few months after the release of the series’ third season in July.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disenchantment#Latest Information After#Dreamland#Herland
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
asapland.com

Black Mirror Season 6: Has Netflix Renewed The Show?

Black Mirror Season 6: Has Netflix Renewed The Show?. Black Mirror is a unique concept TV series which comes with a whole lot of twists concerning the digital environment. Most of the viewers in the current generation free for watching Sky fi movies and series because it gives them the thrill of enjoying the future on the present-day technology differently regularly.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
asapland.com

Are Mayans M.C. Seasons 1 & 2 on Netflix

The sons of anarchy are going to release it another season on FX. But sorry to say those who are willing to look it on Netflix they might get disappointment in their hands. Because this is not going to happen. From recent news, we know that till last year Netflix and Fox had been sharing a good relationship where they simultaneously decided on releasing contents on the Netflix on an annual basis. But they are offering the sons of anarchy on the Netflix as not all the shows will be there on the Netflix.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
MOVIES
asapland.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3: Episode 7 ‘Under His Eye’ Review

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3: Episode 7 ‘Under His Eye’ Review. The handmaid’s tale is one of the popular series in a specific job which has a lot of your from different parts of the world in an effective way. A lot of people prefer to watch TV series over...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Blacklist season 4 on Netflix – Best Crime Shows on Netflix

Blacklist season 4 on Netflix – Best Crime Shows on Netflix. Recently Netflix has made an important announcement that season four of the show Blacklist is going to air very soon. However, the show is already streaming in the United States since September 7. But there is no news about...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Is The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 on Netflix?

Is The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 on Netflix?. The quintessential quintuplets is a Japanese anime series which is based on the manga by the same name, and the author Negi Haruba has written it. Within two years of its debut, the show has gained much popularity. The story is about a High school student Futaro Uesugi, who is a gifted child and brilliant in his academic challenges.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy