Tigers Varsity Volleyball falls to fast Zionsville Offense

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTigers lost a tough match Tuesday night on the road at Zionsville. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 14 assists on the match. Weaver connected with Starkey who lead the Tigers in kills with 7 on the night. Barr had 4 kills. The Tigers were lead at the net with defense by Sperry with 6 blocks (3 solo, 3 assists) on the night. The Tigers passed a 1.52 on the match, lead by C. Albea passing a 1.78, Starkey passing a 1.62, and Barr passing a 1.57. The Tigers had 31 digs on the match, lead by C. Albea with 11 digs, Weaver with 8 digs and Starkey with 5 digs. Zionsville’s offense showed to be too fast for the Tigers, but gave the Tigers better insight to what needs to be fixed before sectionals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
