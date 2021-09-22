New COVID-19 vaccination clinic serves 220 on its first day

A total of 220 patients were vaccinated on the first day of a new multi-lane drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday in south Fort Worth. The site is operated by the City of Fort Worth.

Third-shot COVID-19 booster vaccines for immunocompromised patients, along with first and second doses for all people 12 years of age and older, continue to be available, without charge, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd.

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer. Studies are still being conducted to determine when those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster dose.

Read the Centers for Disease Control guidance on third-shot boosters for immunocompromised individuals.

“The impressive first-day response to this new vaccination opportunity clearly shows the urgent need for quick and convenient vaccine options in North Texas,” said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. “Onsite staff reported that multiple lanes are open, and wait times were less than five minutes. Of course, there is no fee to be vaccinated, no appointment needed and no insurance requirement.”

Bennett said it is urgent for everyone to be vaccinated since multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19.

To find a vaccination site near you, call 817-392-8478 or email.

