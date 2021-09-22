CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a city’s design creates congestion

Science Daily
 6 days ago

City planners predict that as more people move into urban areas, traffic jams will get worse. That's why sustainability expert Neil Debbage, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts' Department of Political Science and Geography, proposes a new way to analyze traffic congestion. Using more...

www.sciencedaily.com

Phys.org

Scientific formula calculates how to create more space for pedestrians in post-pandemic cities

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities are joining the trend towards providing more space for pedestrians. The current health crisis has put the spotlight on how we use public spaces and some towns and cities have extended pedestrian zones in order to facilitate social distancing and prevent contagion. Some roads have also been closed to traffic, but there was formerly no scientific method to help authorities make this kind of decision.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rebusinessonline.com

How Design Can Integrate Industrial Typologies into Modern Cities

The industrial typology is no longer reserved for business parks in remote locations. As economic issues, changes in technology and increased demand for skilled labor highlight the need for more localized production and distribution, industrial buildings are moving back to cities and residential areas. This presents a major opportunity for cities to reclaim and revitalize their aging industrial districts and increase employment opportunities within their markets.
DESIGN
World Economic Forum

Here's how efficient building design can save lives and energy

Buildings are responsible for much of global energy consumption, so the need to improve energy efficiency is urgent. Improving the insulation and ventilation of new and existing buildings will have positive results for both human health and energy consumption. However, the two must be balanced carefully, say experts at Yale...
INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Guiding microbes along their path

The interdisciplinary field of active matter physics investigates the principles behind the behavior and self-organization of living organisms. The goal is to reveal general principles that allow to describe and predict the performance of living matter and thereby support the development of novel technologies. Recently, the groups of Oliver Bäumchen and Marco Mazza from the MPIDS, the University of Bayreuth and the University of Loughborough in the UK published their results on the model describing microbial navigation. "As microbes are often challenged with navigating through confined spaces, we were asking ourselves if there is a pattern behind the microbial navigation in a defined compartment," they explain the approach. To answer this question, the researchers followed a single motile microbe and experimentally determined the probability flux of its movements. That is to say, they subdivided an predefined compartment into sectors and determined the probability of movement direction for each sector. In this way, a map was created according to which the navigation behavior of the microbe can be predicted.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Tiny lasers acting together as one: Topological vertical cavity laser arrays

Israeli and German researchers have developed a way to force an array of vertical cavity lasers to act together as a single laser -- a highly effective laser network the size of a grain of sand. The findings are presented in a new joint research paper published online by the journal Science on Friday, September 24.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Observations confirm that aerosols formed from plant emitted compounds can make clouds brighter

An observational study confirms a prevailing theory that volatile organic compounds emitted by vegetation form atmospheric aerosols which make clouds more reflective. An observational study by Finnish research groups confirms a prevailing theory that volatile organic compounds emitted by vegetation form atmospheric aerosols which make clouds more reflective. Brighter clouds reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface, thereby cooling the surface. Emissions of organic compounds from vegetation increase with increasing temperature, thus having the capability to slow down climate warming.
ASTRONOMY
Atlanta Intown

Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future

Ryan Gravel, the urban planner whose master’s thesis became the Atlanta BeltLine, has a new vision to help start conversations about the future of the city. Gravel plans to open Aftercar this November in the basement of the Telephone Factory Lofts, which are adjacent to the BeltLine’s bustling Eastside Trail in Poncey-Highland. Aftercar will be… The post Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
ScienceAlert

There's a Pretty Glaring Issue With Tesla's Autopilot, Says New Study

It's something that has long been suspected. Now, we have evidence from a new study – once the Autopilot self-driving tech is enabled on Tesla cars, human drivers tend to pay less attention to what's happening on the road. The study highlights the awkward in-between phase that we're now in: Self-driving tech has become good enough to handle many aspects of staying on the road, but can't be relied upon to take over everything, all of the time. That is potentially more dangerous than both fully human driving and fully automated driving, because when people get behind the wheel they assume they...
TECHNOLOGY
Science Daily

Creating order by mechanical deformation in dense active matter

Living or biological systems cannot be easily understood using the standard laws of physics, such as thermodynamics, as scientists would for gases, liquids or solids. Living systems are active, demonstrating fascinating properties such as adapting to their environment or repairing themselves. Exploring the questions posed by living systems using computer simulations, researchers at the University of Göttingen have now discovered a novel type of ordering effect generated and sustained by a simple mechanical deformation, specifically steady shear. The results were published in PNAS.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

‘Back to basics’ approach helps unravel new phase of matter

A new phase of matter, thought to be understandable only using quantum physics, can be studied with far simpler classical methods. Researchers from the University of Cambridge used computer modelling to study potential new phases of matter known as prethermal discrete time crystals (DTCs). It was thought that the properties of prethermal DTCs were reliant on quantum physics: the strange laws ruling particles at the subatomic scale. However, the researchers found that a simpler approach, based on classical physics, can be used to understand these mysterious phenomena.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

When accidents happen, drones weigh their options

Flying cars, drones, and other urban aerial mobility vehicles have real potential to provide efficient transportation and delivery solutions, but what happens if a drone delivering cheeseburgers breaks down over a city park or in the middle of a crowded street? Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed a method to measure vehicles' ability to recover and complete its mission safely.
ELECTRONICS
Science Daily

What the fate of ancient cities can teach us about surviving climate change

Why did some ancient Khmer and Mesoamerican cities collapse between 900-1500CE, while their rural surrounds continued to prosper? Intentional adaptation to climate changed conditions may be the answer, suggests a new study. FULL STORY. Cities and their hinterlands must build resilience to survive climate stress; this is the grave warning...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Sunlight exposure guidelines may need to be revised

Previously published solar exposure guidelines for optimal vitamin D synthesis based on a study of skin samples may need to be revised, according to new research published today in PNAS. A study by researchers from King's College London, with support from the NIHR Guy's and St Thomas' Biomedical Research Centre,...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New imaging system reveals solar panel defects even in bright sunlight

Researchers have developed and demonstrated a new system that can detect defects in silicon solar panels in full and partial sunlight under any weather conditions. Because current defect detection methods cannot be used in daylight conditions, the new system could make it much easier to keep solar panels working optimally.
SCIENCE

