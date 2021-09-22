The Don of Morgantown

Brush up on your Don Knotts lore with daughter Karen Knotts’ new book. Widely beloved funnyman Don Knotts, best known for his 1960s role as the hapless but lovable Barney Fife in The Andy Griffith Show, got his start as a ventriloquist right here in Morgantown—our Metropolitan Theatre was his hometown stage. In 2012, we caught up with his daughter, Karen Knotts, who followed him into acting. Her father had passed away in 2006 and, when we met her, she was touring with her one-woman variety show, Tied Up in Knotts, telling the story of growing up as the daughter of Don Knotts.