This Week on MGN – Week 5

Despite turning the ball over twice deep in Hudsonville territory in the first half and being gouged for long pass plays in that same time frame, Rockford did enough offensively to eke out a 21-16 triumph over the Eagles at Carlson-Munger Stadium on Friday, September 25. With the win the Rams remain perfect on the season at 5-0 as well as moving to 3-0 in OK Red play. Hudsonville fell to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play with the loss. The record for the Eagles is extremely misleading however as all three losses came to teams that have yet to lose a game and by a grand total of 11 points.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO