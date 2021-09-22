CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on MGN – Week 5

By Nate Dreyer
michigansportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe halfway point of the 2021 regular season is already in sight and will be past us by the time the games are in the books across Michigan Friday night. And, week five will present some awesome matchup across the area as the jockeying for conference crowns and playoff position will continue to intensify. For Game Night – we have a really fascinating matchup on our airwaves this week as Grandville looks to get back in the win column in a homecoming border war vs. Jenison.

