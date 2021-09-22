This Year's IngenuityFest Is Headed To Gordon Park

This year's festival, the 16th annual celebration of Cleveland's arts and music scene, is built around lakefront access, sustainability and connectivity. One thing is certain about Ingenuity Cleveland: it’s full of surprises. The organization’s IngenuityFest — aptly titled Ingenuity at the Lake — is making its debut at Gordon Park for its 16th annual celebration of Cleveland’s arts and music scene. Here are three things to know about the mind-blowing event.