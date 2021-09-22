CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erick Fedde falls in love with his curveball; and keeps throwing it...

By Patrick Reddington
Cover picture for the articleErick Fedde threw his curveball 26% of the the time in an August 17th start against Toronto’s Blue Jays, so when that number jumped to 37% in his August 24th outing against the Miami Marlins, it was noteworthy, and the 28-year-old, 2014 1st Round pick told reporters that he’d actually adopted left-handed reliever Sam Clay’s grip after looking at video of the southpaw and noting similarities between what the two of them were doing.

Nationals' Erick Fedde seeks another strong outing vs. Marlins

Washington Nationals starter Erick Fedde will look to continue his success against the visiting Miami Marlins when the teams meet in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night. Fedde (6-9, 5.31 ERA) is looking to halt a recent string of rough outings. Over his past three starts, he...
Erick Fedde against the Miami Marlins works out well again...

Erick Fedde struck out a career-high ten batters when he faced the Miami Marlins down in Florida back on August 24th, holding the home team in loanDepot park to a run on six hits and a walk in a 6 1⁄3-inning, 103-pitch outing for the 28-year-old, 2014 1st Round pick.
Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the Miami Marlins

Juan Soto went 1 for 4 with a big home run in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, which snapped a three-game slide for the Washington Nationals. That home run though. It traveled 454 feet to right-center in Nationals Park, clearing the corner of the second deck, and almost reaching the concourse.
Unleashed: Juan Soto crushes everything in the strike zone

Teams can pitch around Juan Soto, but the Washington Nationals’ right fielder makes pitchers pay dearly for leaving the ball over the plate. Soto saw four pitches in the strike zone against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, took three swings, reached base five times, and powered the Nats to a 7-5 victory.
MLB
Washington Nationals take 2 of 3 from Miami Marlins with 7-5 win in finale: Juan Soto can’t be stopped...

Yadiel Hernández, Juan Soto, and Luis García all homered early in the series finale with the Miami Marlins tonight in loanDepot park, giving Washington Nationals’ right-hander Josiah Gray a 4-0 lead to work with before the home team got on the board, 4-1 after four. And a three-run seventh for the Nats put this one out of reach. With a 7-5 win tonight, they took 2 of 3 in Miami. Next Stop: Cincinnati.
FOX Sports

Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Reds

LINE: Reds -147, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off on Saturday. The Reds are 41-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .427 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.
Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde struggles with command in brief outing in Cincinnati...

Erick Fedde threw his curveball for 39 of 96 pitches last time out on the mound against the Miami Marlins on September 20th, a full 41%, and he did generate five swinging strikes, or whiffs, and collect eight called strikes with the curve, which he’d thrown 37% and 39% of the time in his previous two outings against the Washington Nationals’ NL East rivals after he’d started leaning on it over the last month-plus.
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
