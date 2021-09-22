Erick Fedde falls in love with his curveball; and keeps throwing it...

Erick Fedde threw his curveball 26% of the the time in an August 17th start against Toronto’s Blue Jays, so when that number jumped to 37% in his August 24th outing against the Miami Marlins, it was noteworthy, and the 28-year-old, 2014 1st Round pick told reporters that he’d actually adopted left-handed reliever Sam Clay’s grip after looking at video of the southpaw and noting similarities between what the two of them were doing.