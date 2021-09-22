Will the Realmuto Please Stand Up?

J.T. Realmuto has been consistently the consensus first catcher off the board for a few years now. The combination of power, average, some speed, and his playing time has locked him into the top spot. It has even led some drafters to reach beyond other more productive players because he is putting up solid numbers at the catching position. However, the catcher position did not play out as many expected. Sal Pérez broke Bench’s single-season home run record, and he’s still going. Buster Posey, after a season off, had an excellent bounce back with a 140 wRC+. Will Smith has been having an excellent season with 25 dingers and a .268 average. Mike Zunino has over 30 home runs for the first time in his career. Each of these players would have been better picks at their ADP than Realmuto so far. But Realmuto hasn’t been bad, just not the expected superstar.