BEREA, Ohio — Other than his annual youth camp in late-July, it had been nearly a year since Odell Beckham Jr. spoke with members of the media. On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver did just that, holding his first press availability since the start of the team's training camp. And while that would seem to indicate that Beckham is prepared to make his 2021 season debut on Sunday when the Browns host the Chicago Bears, he wasn't willing to go that far -- although he also didn't rule it out.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO