IHCL steps into Nainital with a SeleQtions Resort
IHCL has announced the conversion of operating heritage resort, The Naini Retreat in Nainital, Uttarakhand into an IHCL SeleQtions resort. The 52-key resort is situated on the picturesque Ayarpatta slopes, which gives guests access to beauteous views of the scenic Naini Lake and the Himalayan mountains nestled in the lap of nature. Spread over a vast five acres of lush, dense greenery, the resort will have an all-day diner, bar, recreational facilities including a Jiva Spa and fitness centre, meeting rooms and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings. The resort will undergo a complete renovation and upgrade before it is launched under the SeleQtions brand.www.businesstraveller.com
