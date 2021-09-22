IHCL steps into Nainital with a SeleQtions Resort

For the Disneyland Halloween TIme on-air contest, enter by listening weekdays between 5:00AM [MT] and 7:00PM [MT] on Monday, September 27, 2021 through Friday, October 8, 2021 and by being the designated number caller as announced on-air at 602-260-1015 when you hear the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the correct number caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) will qualify to win. There will be up to twenty (20) winner(s) and upon verification of eligibility, each will receive ONE (1) Qualifying Prize which is a 4-Pack of 2-Day, 1 Park Tickets, valued at $940, courtesy of Disneyland® and will qualify to be upgraded to the Grand Prize winner. On or about Tuesday, October 12 , 2021 at 12:00PM [MT] up to ONE (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from up to twenty (20) Qualifying Prize Winners and will be upgraded to receive ONE (1) Vacation for Four including a Two-Night Hotel Stay and 3-Day, 1-Park Tickets, valued at $1,740, courtesy of Disneyland®. Otherwise, KALV general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO