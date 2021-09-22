Kulintang Kultura: Danongan Kalanduyan and Gong Music of the Philippine Diaspora to be released 10/1 on Folkways
Listen to a sampler HERE: https://soundcloud.com/smithsonian-folkways/sets/selections-from-kulintang-2 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings will release Kulintang Kultura: Danongan Kalanduyan and Gong Music of the Philippine Diaspora on October 1st. The special two-disc collection pays homage to the late Danongan "Danny" Kalanduyan, a talented musician and generous teacher who championed traditional Filipino kulintang gong music in the United States, as well as the music and musicians of the Philippine Diaspora who have incorporated traditional Kulintang influences into rock, hip-hop, electronic, and other genres. Kulintang Kultura is the next release in Smithsonian Folkways' Asian Pacific America Series.shorefire.com
