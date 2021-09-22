CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

shorefire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 22, 2021— Brooklyn Bowl, the award-winning live music venue, bowling alley, and restaurant, is opening its newest location, Philadelphia, PA. “The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection” is the fourth destination for the acclaimed club, following venues in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, and most recently, Nashville. Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens its doors to the public when soul-jazz trio Soulive kickstarts a three-show engagement entitled Bowlive on Thursday, November 4, complete with a LEED-certified bowling alley and food courtesy of the Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group.

shorefire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Williamsburg, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Person
Talib Kweli
The Hill

Yellen chastises GOP as debt default countdown begins

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted Republicans for refusing to back a bill that would raise the federal debt limit and allow the government to pay off expenses approved over more than a decade by Congress and presidents from both parties. Yellen urged Republicans to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy