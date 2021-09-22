Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
September 22, 2021— Brooklyn Bowl, the award-winning live music venue, bowling alley, and restaurant, is opening its newest location, Philadelphia, PA. “The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection” is the fourth destination for the acclaimed club, following venues in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, and most recently, Nashville. Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens its doors to the public when soul-jazz trio Soulive kickstarts a three-show engagement entitled Bowlive on Thursday, November 4, complete with a LEED-certified bowling alley and food courtesy of the Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group.shorefire.com
