Hong Kong Tourism Board extends "Hong Kong Neighbourhoods"
The Hong Kong Tourism Board officially launched a West Kowloon neighbourhood promotion on the September 9, as part of the “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods” campaign. The “West Kowloon” neighbourhood programme brings to light the district’s rich heritage and vibrant street life in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan along with its two new world-class museums – M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. These two museums are slated to open by the end of 2021 and are expected to become landmarks in art and cultural tourism. Art is an integral part of life in the West Kowloon neighbourhood. Yau Ma Tei and Jordan are home to many historical architectures, time-tested stores and traditional craftsmanship. The area has continuously evolved which results in the neighbourhood having a plethora of experiences to offer to its visitors.www.businesstraveller.com
Comments / 0