CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong Tourism Board extends "Hong Kong Neighbourhoods"

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hong Kong Tourism Board officially launched a West Kowloon neighbourhood promotion on the September 9, as part of the “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods” campaign. The “West Kowloon” neighbourhood programme brings to light the district’s rich heritage and vibrant street life in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan along with its two new world-class museums – M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. These two museums are slated to open by the end of 2021 and are expected to become landmarks in art and cultural tourism. Art is an integral part of life in the West Kowloon neighbourhood. Yau Ma Tei and Jordan are home to many historical architectures, time-tested stores and traditional craftsmanship. The area has continuously evolved which results in the neighbourhood having a plethora of experiences to offer to its visitors.

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Rosewood Hong Kong launches "Eco-Cocktails"

Rosewood Hong Kong places importance on beverage sustainability and elevates it to new heights in partnership with ecoSPIRITS – the world’s first closed-loop spirits technology that aims to reduce the carbon impact of premium spirits by up to 80 per cent by eliminating the usage of single-use glass bottles. Arkadiusz...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Views around Hong Kong: Then and now

Hong Kong is a unique city where rich history lives side-by-side with gleaming skyscrapers and cutting edge technology. Starting off as a humble fishing village, the city transformed during the twentieth century into the world-class financial and cultural hub that it is today. We've come a long way for sure, but sometimes, it's nice to look back at how the Hong Kong of yesteryear looked compared to how it appears today. Here are some images from around town for you to see just how the city has changed.
CHINA
artreview.com

Exhibitions to See in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong

From the largest retrospective of Warhol in China to date, to the art of Belgian comic master Hergé, your autumn guide to shows. A heady mix of nostalgia and invention is on show at Shanghai’s Power Station of Art, where Tintin and Hergé (until 31 October) showcases the art of the Belgian comic master (real name Georges Remi) and the development of his iconic character. Naturally the attention is focused on The Blue Lotus, generally thought of as Hergé’s first masterpiece and originally serialised in the weekly Belgian newspaper supplement Le Petit Vingtième between 1934 and 1935, and set in China during the Japanese invasion of Manchuria, in 1931. While the Japanese are portrayed as buck-toothed brutes, Tintin’s guide, Chang, is based on Hergé’s friend the Chinese sculptor Zhang Chongren (then studying in Brussels), who gave the comic artist advice on creating the China of The Blue Lotus as well as lessons in Taoism and Chinese art and calligraphy. Chiang Kai-shek was so impressed by that depiction (and its positive influence on European perceptions of China) that he later invited Hergé to visit the place he’d imagined for real. Although given that, by that time (the late 1930s), Japan had bombed the country to smithereens and Europe was plunging into its own conflict, it’s understandable that he didn’t take the Nationalist leader up on the offer. Still, he’s here in spirit now, with an exhibition that examines his artistic influences (Hergé collected Jean Dubuffet, André Raynaud, Lucio Fontana and Andy Warhol, among others), as well as showcasing his drawings and photographs and other ephemera. Don’t expect a similar show to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, however, a country that the Belgian depicted in a 1931 collection as populated by a people who were backwards and lazy and in dire need of European civilising.
VISUAL ART
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong Activists Jailed for Attending a Candlelight Vigil

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong who attended last year’s candlelight vigil in memory of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been sentenced to jail. The defendants included well-known and seasoned rally organizers such as Albert Ho and Figo Chan, and former lawmakers like Eddie Chu. Nine of the group will be imprisoned for periods of between six and 10 months; three other activists have received suspended sentences. All 12 pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized assembly, with seven facing an extra charge of inciting others to do so, too.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Hong Kong People#Hktb
Fast Casual

Impossible Pork to launch in Hong Kong

Impossible Foods has announced the commercial launch of Impossible Pork Made from Plants on Oct. 4 in Hong Kong and in Singapore later this fall, according to a press release. ​​In a blind taste test of more than 200 consumers in Hong Kong, Impossible Pork Made From Plants was preferred 54% to 46% over ground pork from pigs, scoring higher on all attributes tested, including overall liking, appearance liking, flavor liking, texture liking, and purchase intent, according to a report.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser disbands

The Hong Kong pro-democracy group that organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown voted to disband Saturday in the face of China's sweeping clampdown on dissent. The Hong Kong Alliance was one of the most prominent symbols of the city's former political plurality, and its dissolution is the latest illustration of how quickly China is remoulding the business hub in its own authoritarian image. After announcing the decision to disband, a representative of the alliance read out a letter from their chairman Lee Cheuk-yan, who is currently in jail. "A regime cannot take away the people's memory and conscience," the letter read. "The beliefs of the Hong Kong Alliance will be passed on in the hearts of Hong Kongers."
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Hong Kong’s Non-Election Is Momentous and Meaningless

Hong Kong has had its first taste of the remodeled electoral system that China designed for the city. As an exercise in competitive politics, Sunday’s vote had all the suspense and spontaneity of a Soviet military parade, though with fewer people. All the same, Beijing has reason to be satisfied with the outcome.
ELECTIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving Hong Kong. This past July, the Hong Kong Association of Heads of Secondary Schools warned the government that a "brain drain" would reduce the quality of education in Hong Kong. In February,...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong proposes allowing SPAC listings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, on Friday, proposed changing its rules to allow Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to list on the bourse. The proposals, published in a Friday consultation paper, suggest restricting trading and subscribing to a SPAC’s securities to professional investors. The deadline...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Hong Kong ESL Teachers (Kindergarten), Hong Kong

M2r Education are working with a major organisation that need ESL Teachers for kindergartens across Hong Kong. Current positions are for ESL and Homeroom teachers for KG schools in Hong Kong on either a 1 or 2 year contract. Students are 2-6 years old. These roles are for male and female teachers.
WORLD
Telegraph

'We fled autocratic Hong Kong for freedom in Surrey'

Traditionally, Hong Kong buyers in Britain purchased investment flats in central London. Now, a wave of relocators using the new British National Overseas visa scheme are ditching the capital in favour of family homes in the suburbs. Elise Kong, 40, and her husband, Ming Wong, 43, decided to leave their...
U.K.
Time Out Global

The best cake shops in Hong Kong

"I'm just here for the cake..." Don't worry, us too. Thankfully, our city has some solid options when it comes to cake. From exquisitely decorated and decadent creations to rich and hearty slices of comfort, we have it all and then some. So, prepare to indulge your sweet tooth as we round up the best cake shops in Hong Kong.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios

Hong Kong holds first "patriots only" elections

Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government. Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Activists, Families and Young People Flee Hong Kong

Editor's note: This article is part of a report examining what Hong Kong's national security law reveals about China's global ambitions, its impact on other countries and the human voice of what it means to create a new home in the world. "It's going bad pretty quick." So says Reese,...
CHINA
BoardingArea

My Hong Kong Transit Dilemma

While the West re-opens, it’s going to take longer in Asia…and now my Hong Kong transit is up in the air. Almost a year ago, I booked a booked a British Airways first class flight from Hong Kong to London during a half-off Avios promotion. The route was scheduled with a refurbished 777-300 and it has been many years since I have flown first class on British Airways. Three times, my flights was cancelled. I pushed it back to next month. But now it looks like the flight is sticking (and has the old first class).
TRAFFIC
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
travelmole.com

If Only teams up with HKTB on Hong Kong campaign

Luxury tour operator If Only has teamed up with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to launch a brand new campaign this month. 'Hong Kong Has it All'. is aimed at travel agents and their clients to inspire future travel in 2022, while agents will be encouraged to learn more about the destination and its diverse neighbourhoods.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Beijing expands footprint in Hong Kong with new departments

(Sept 24): China’s cabinet-level office overseeing Hong Kong has expanded by creating two departments to oversee propaganda and security affairs, local media reported, signaling Beijing’s growing footprint in the financial hub. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office’s new propaganda department will focus on communicating news, while managing journalists from...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy