Rams suffer first loss

The Akron football team was rolling through the season, outscoring opponents 127-52 and earning two of their three wins over top-10 teams. Then came #6 Dayspring Christian. The Rams entered Saturday’s league road contest as the #5 team in Class 8-Man and quickly looked like the team fans had become accustomed to. Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, Akron soon found themselves in a dog fight. The Eagles came flying in, outscoring their guests 26-12 in the second to take a 26-18 lead into the break.