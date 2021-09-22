Lady Rams pick up back to back wins

The Akron Lady Rams were in action on back-to-back nights, picking up consecutive wins against two quality clubs. Weldon Valley was in town Wednesday, September 15 for a non-league match with the Lady Rams. The Lady Warriors took the early lead, downing their hosts 25-21 in the opening set. Composed, Akron returned for the second set and rallied back for the 25-23 win. An identical score in the third set put Akron up two sets to one, and the Lady Rams left no doubt when they cruised to the 25-17 set four win, taking the match. Stats were not available.