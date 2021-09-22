Property Watch: A Trendsetting 1904 Mansion on Queen Anne Hill

In 1904, lumber magnate John Stuart Brace used his company to construct a grandiose home on the south slope of Queen Anne Hill, looking out over Elliott Bay. At the time, the neighborhood’s notoriously palatial homes for Seattle’s elite residents, including David and Louisa Denny, were just starting to crop up after the city’s electric streetcars finally started climbing up that hill. Architecture firm Kerr and Rogers designed a few of them, including this one and the imposing colonial Cline House on the same block.