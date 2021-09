Amos Lee has announced Dreamland, a new studio album coming February 11 via Dualtone Records which finds the Billboard chart-topping artist returning with "pensive beauty" (NPR) and "his greatest asset: the weathered voice which he uses to plumb emotional depths" (Pitchfork). While Lee has long made "music to help listeners heal" (Salon), he's most often shined a light on others' stories, whether it be those he's met through Musicians on Call or fans reckoning with loved ones gone too soon. But throughout Dreamland's eleven tracks, each produced by Christian “Leggy” Langdon (Banks, Meg Myers), Lee takes perhaps his most profound turn inward to chronicle his own struggles with anxiety and isolation and despair - opening up in an effort to help destigmatize mental health challenges; and especially in our current moment.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO