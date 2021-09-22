Etihad launches New Loyalty Programme feature
Etihad Guest, launches a new programme feature, MilesBooster, powered by Points. MilesBooster allows members to multiply the miles they have earned from almost any activity – ranging from previous flights to even non-travel related expenditures such as credit card transactions and daily purchases. Members have been granted the option to double or triple their miles earned in the past 12 months when they pay a special mileage rate. Those who take advantage of this new benefit can boost up to 150,000 miles a year depending on their tier status.www.businesstraveller.com
