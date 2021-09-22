Etihad launches New Loyalty Programme feature

As a part of the Amazon fall event hosted by the tech giant earlier today, Amazon has announced the new Halo View. The new iteration of Amazon’s wearable fitness tracker features a plethora of upgrades, namely an integrated AMOLED touchscreen that shows the user tracking features such as heart rate, intensive workout tracking, and time. The Halo View will also monitor sleep tracking and blood oxygen levels, as well as show notifications on the screen. It also has waterproofing for optimized fitness use, but despite all these new features it’s not technically a replacement of the Halo Band, since the Band will still be sold by Amazon.

