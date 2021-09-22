Closing the Connectivity Divide - Open Items for a Successful Satellite Business Case Featured
A recent McKinsey report provides valuable insight into possible future connectivity scenarios in different countries and different markets. Somewhat surprisingly, the outcome is not a ready closure of the connectivity divide - rather the exact opposite. Their research suggests that while 80 percent of the world’s population could have advanced coverage in ten years, just one-quarter will enjoy access to networks delivering the highest speeds and lowest latency via cutting-edge technologies.www.thefastmode.com
