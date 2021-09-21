Leavenworth - Esther Kelsay, 85, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be at a later date. Esther was born on Sept. 16, 1936 in Knob Noster, MO and has been married to Virgil Kelsay for over 40 years together they have farmed at their home near Leavenworth, KS. She previously worked at Hobart Manufacturing. Over the years she has enjoyed working with ceramics and was very good. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Virgil Kelsay of the home, one sister, one brother-in-law and his wife, a sister-in-law and two grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice crew for all their loving care and attention. Arr's Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Bonner Springs, KS.