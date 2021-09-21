CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leavenworth, KS

Esther Kelsay

Leavenworth Times
 10 days ago

Leavenworth - Esther Kelsay, 85, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be at a later date. Esther was born on Sept. 16, 1936 in Knob Noster, MO and has been married to Virgil Kelsay for over 40 years together they have farmed at their home near Leavenworth, KS. She previously worked at Hobart Manufacturing. Over the years she has enjoyed working with ceramics and was very good. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Virgil Kelsay of the home, one sister, one brother-in-law and his wife, a sister-in-law and two grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice crew for all their loving care and attention. Arr's Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Bonner Springs, KS.

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leavenworth, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Leavenworth, KS
City
Home, KS
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobart Manufacturing#The Good Shepherd Hospice

Comments / 0

Community Policy