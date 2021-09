UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Twenty-six Penn State undergraduates will present their research alongside hundreds of others across the world at the virtual 2021 International Conference of Undergraduate Research (ICUR), to be held Sept. 28-29. ICUR is supported by Monash University, Australia, and the University of Warwick, England. Participating students will represent 14 higher education institutions from 12 countries. The public can view any of the undergraduate research presentations, as well as the panel sessions and keynote talks. Instructions on how to attend through the ICUR app can be found here.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO