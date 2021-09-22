Scenic Labs LX1 Bias Lighting Kit Review

Feelmore Labs Cove is a premium product, with a price tag that seems rather too high for what you get in return. While our own experience with the device suggests there may be something to the power of Cove, particularly when it comes to helping you relax, it’s hard to judge exactly how well it works. If you’re not in a position to simply go out for a run, which is our own go-to method for relaxing, beating stress and gearing up for a better night’s sleep, Cove could provide the answer. Indeed, its creators suggest you’ll get better results with regular 20-minute sessions over time. There is, of course, the placebo-effect nature of the Cove too: when it’s not digging into your head those comforting vibes do at least make you feel like you’re calming down.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO