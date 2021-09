NAPPANEE — Nappanee Apple Festival Core Committee president Donna Persing said the committee is expecting big crowds at this year’s festival, which will be the 45th annual festival since last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19. Persing is basing that prediction on the turnout of other events held so far, such as the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. She said the Kiwanis booth at the fair was up 20% this year.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO