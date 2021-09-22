Mayor de Blasio Announces October 29th Completion Date for a Safer Queens Boulevard

Look at these beautiful kids ready for school again. Are you ready?. Everybody, so good to be here at P. S. 25. It's so good to see all our kids coming back to school in person where they can learn best, where they can be with their friends, where they can be with the teachers and the staff who care for them, love them, and do so much for them. This is a really powerful moment. I've been talking to parents. Parents are ready too. Parents are ready for their kids to be back in school.

BRONX, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO