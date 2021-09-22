CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Mayor de Blasio Announces October 29th Completion Date for a Safer Queens Boulevard

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Protected bike lanes, pedestrian safety improvements to transform the corridor once known as the “Boulevard of Death”. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today joined New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Hank Gutman in Forest Hills to announce that the final phase of the administration’s signature redesign of Queens Boulevard will be complete by October 29th. The Mayor and Commissioner installed a flexible delineator dividing a bike and car lane at 70th Road, one of several major street safety improvements included in the redesign. NYC DOT is also adding two miles of protected bike lanes to the corridor.

www1.nyc.gov

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Joins Community Advocates to Break Ground on New 116th Precinct in Southeast Queens

Decades of community advocacy produces first new precinct since 2013. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey, and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer joined elected officials and local representatives from southeast Queens today to break ground on the NYPD’s new 116th Precinct at 244-04 North Conduit Avenue. The new precinct is the result of decades of advocacy from committed community groups in the area, which had previously been served by just one command in the 265-mile stretch of blocks from Middle Village to Kennedy Airport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Climate Week: City Launches ElectrifyNYC - A New Free Program to Help Homeowners Install Solar and High-Efficiency Electric Heating and Cooling

ElectrifyNYC will provide free services for owners of one-to-four unit family homes, particularly low- and moderate-income families in Queens and Staten Island, to reduce energy costs, improve comfort and air quality, and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Part of New York City’s ambitious goals to reach 1,000 MW of solar by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

De Blasio Administration Opens Brooklyn Bridge Protected Bike Lane, Permanently Transforming Iconic Roadway for Cyclists

Fulfilling State of the City promise, protected bike lane to replace one vehicular lane; existing promenade space given entirely to 10,000 daily pedestrians. NEW YORK—The de Blasio administration today cut the ribbon on a two-way protected bike lane along the Brooklyn Bridge. The bike lane, as originally proposed in the mayor’s State of the City address this year, repurposes one lane of vehicular traffic to accommodate the cycling boom that has seen thousands of New Yorkers choose healthier, greener, and more sustainable forms of transportation across the five boroughs. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has turned the existing promenade, which has been shared by cyclists and pedestrians for decades, into a pedestrian-only space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

City of New York Awarded $15 Million Federal Grant to Address Youth Homelessness

(NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced the City of New York has been awarded a $15 million grant as part of the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). This funding, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will support a wide range of new housing and service interventions to prevent and end youth homelessness. New York City, through its Continuum of Care, a cross-sector coalition of homeless housing and shelter providers, consumers, advocates, and government, will work with a broad array of partners, including youth themselves, to develop a coordinated community plan to prevent and end youth homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Transcript: Mayor de Blasio, Chancellor Porter Welcome Students Back for the First day of School at P.S. 25 in the Bronx

Look at these beautiful kids ready for school again. Are you ready?. Everybody, so good to be here at P. S. 25. It's so good to see all our kids coming back to school in person where they can learn best, where they can be with their friends, where they can be with the teachers and the staff who care for them, love them, and do so much for them. This is a really powerful moment. I've been talking to parents. Parents are ready too. Parents are ready for their kids to be back in school.
BRONX, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

To Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Governor Hochul Signs Three Pieces of Legislation to Support 9/11 and Communications First Responders

Legislation (S.4961-B/A.6384-A) Expands the Criteria that Define First Responders Who Participated in World Trade Center Rescue. Legislation (S.7009/A.6934-A) Allows for Electronic Submission of a Notice that a Member of a Retirement System Participated in WTC Rescue. Legislation (S.7121/A.7366-A) Defines a "First Responder in Communications" as an Individual Who is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul and FEMA Announce Approval for Nassau County's Addition to Federal Disaster Declaration Following Damages Caused by Remnants of Hurricane Ida

Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond, Westchester, and New York Counties Also Eligible for Federal Disaster Assistance. Federal Declaration Provides Financial Relief for Local Governments and New Yorkers Impacted by Flooding, Including Individual and Public Assistance to Those Recovering from Hurricane Ida. New Yorkers Who Have Been Displaced, Including Uninsured Families, Will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Secures Emergency Disaster Declaration from President Biden after Tropical Depression Ida Devastates New York

Emergency Disaster Declaration For 14 Affected Counties Provides Up to $5 Million in Immediate Federal Funding to Support Response Operations Ahead of Completion of FEMA Damage Assessments. FEMA to Begin Damage Assessments on September 3 and Will Expedite Process at Governor Hochul's Request. State Agency Emergency Response Assets Continue to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces New Requirements and Guidance for the Safe Reopening of New York Schools

Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council; Read the Regulation Here and the DOH Determination Letter Here. Department of Health Releases New Guidance for K-12 School Reopening; Read Guidance Here. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that her strategy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Response Assets as Tropical Depression Ida Is Expected to Impact New York State with Heavy Rains and Possible Flooding

Areas in New York City, Long Island, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Capital District May See Six or More Inches of Rain Through Thursday, Creating Potential for Hazardous Travel Conditions. Strong Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds Forecast to Affect Downstate Through Early Thursday. Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state agencies to prepare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

This is a fan page of the mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. With Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he has emerged as an authoritative voice during this unprecedented crisis, and brought us guidance and hope. Follow this page to learn the latest update about Coronavirus outbreak in New York, and of course, about your beloved Gov. Cuomo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy