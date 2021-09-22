Mayor de Blasio Announces October 29th Completion Date for a Safer Queens Boulevard
Protected bike lanes, pedestrian safety improvements to transform the corridor once known as the “Boulevard of Death”. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today joined New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Hank Gutman in Forest Hills to announce that the final phase of the administration’s signature redesign of Queens Boulevard will be complete by October 29th. The Mayor and Commissioner installed a flexible delineator dividing a bike and car lane at 70th Road, one of several major street safety improvements included in the redesign. NYC DOT is also adding two miles of protected bike lanes to the corridor.www1.nyc.gov
