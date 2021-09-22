CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Katie Ledecky leaves California training base for Florida

olympics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States is leaving her training base at Stanford University and heading to the University of Florida. “Stanford has been my second home for the last five years. It will always have a special place in my heart,” Ledecky wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family.”

olympics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Keeping Up With Katie: Ledecky Visits Her Old Schools Back Home

Katie Ledecky was back home Thursday and Friday visiting current students of her old schools – Little Flower and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart – in Bethesda. Ledecky wore the four medals (two gold, two silver) that she won last month at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky, 24, has...
BETHESDA, MD
SwimInfo

Katie Ledecky Returns to Former School Stomping Grounds; Inspires Next Generation

Katie Ledecky Returns to Former School Stomping Grounds; Inspires Next Generation. Olympic champion and world-record holder Katie Ledecky took time on Thursday and Friday to visit two of her former schools, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Little Flower. During her visits, Ledecky answered student questions, discussed her days at the schools and spoke about work ethic, among other topics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
mocoshow.com

Katie Ledecky Visits Little Flower School in Bethesda

Katie Ledecky, one of the greatest female swimmers of all-time, visited Little Flower School in Bethesda yesterday. Ledecky provided words of encouragement to current students at the school while proudly wearing her most recent gold and silver medals from the recent 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held this summer). She and her...
BETHESDA, MD
Gatorsports.com

Katie Ledecky joins Gators swimming coaching staff

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has joined the Florida swimming and diving program as a volunteer swimming coach. Ledecky announced Wednesday that she will train for the 2024 Olympics in Gainesville with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
swimswam.com

Is Moving to Florida with Anthony Nesty Good for Katie Ledecky’s Career?

We discuss what this move means for Ledecky's career, Nesty's notoriety as a head coach, and the potential for Florida's women's program Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As reported earlier today, Katie Ledecky will be moving from her longtime home of Stanford under head coach Greg Meehan to the...
FLORIDA STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Gator Chomp: Ledecky heads to Florida to work with Nesty

Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke. Ledecky announced Wednesday that she is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty, a rising star coach who will oversee her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist,...
FLORIDA STATE
Stanford Daily

Q&A: What’s next for Katie Ledecky?

Now that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have wrapped up, Katie Ledecky ’20 boasts 10 Olympic medals, 15 world championship medals and 14 world records, making her one of the most accomplished female swimmers of all time. Ledecky was a part of Stanford’s collegiate swimming team from 2016 to 2018 under Greg Meehan, before turning professional after her sophomore year season. The Daily sat down with Ledecky after a busy year to ask: what’s next?
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
247Sports

UF adds Olympic superstar Katie Ledecky as volunteer swim coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida athletes and coaches were no stranger to the 2020 Olympic Games, with more than 30 current and former athletes competing in Tokyo this summer on the world's highest stage. On Wednesday, Florida announced that a superstar Olympian has joined the UF swimming program as a volunteer...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Katie Ledecky Embraces Challenges to Come in Her New Gator Chapter

Katie Ledecky Embraces Challenges to Come in Her New Gator Chapter. As Katie Ledecky fought to hold off Ariarne Titmus for Olympic gold in the 800 freestyle, her second individual gold of the Tokyo Games and her third-straight win in that event at an Olympics, the question dawned that this might be Ledecky’s final run at gold at the sport’s highest level. Ledecky is 24, and by the time the 2024 Olympics roll around, she will be 27, considered old for an elite distance swimmer. She was already the oldest swimmer in the 400 free final in Tokyo and among the oldest in her other events. So we wondered.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Stanford University#Swimming#The University Of Florida#Instagram#Gators#Team Usa
Heather Jauquet

Ledecky moved home base, but remains Gator strong

Maryland Olympian, Katie Ledecky, stays on the east coast moves to Florida as a volunteer swim coach. Black alligator on green grassMegan Jerrard/Unsplash. Katie Ledecky participated in the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home two gold medals, two silver, and a fifth-place finish to add to her growing collection of Olympic medals.
BETHESDA, MD
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
olympics.com

Simone Biles hits the road Tuesday for ‘Gold Over America Tour’

Seven weeks after Tokyo 2020, Simone Biles is back in action. The seven-time Olympic medallist is headlining the ‘Gold Over America Tour,’ a 35-city United States gymnastics show that begins Tuesday (21 September) in Tucson, Arizona. Widely referred to as one of the greatest female gymnasts of all time, the show’s initials spell out GOAT in a nod to ‘greatest of all time.’
GYMNASTICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Pilot training booming in Florida

There are about 130 commercial and aviation airports all across the state, including a number in the Bay Area. These airports are doing big things for the world of aviation.
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Space Florida Seeks Space Force Training Site

Florida’s aerospace agency has been working to bring a Space Force training site to the state after the command headquarters for the fledgling military branch landed in Alabama. Mark Bontrager, vice president of spaceport operations for Space Florida, told members of the Florida Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and...
FLORIDA STATE
olympics.com

What is freestyle wrestling? Rules, scoring, techniques and Olympic history

Probably the most popular among the many styles of wrestling practised around the world, freestyle wrestling made its debut at the Olympics at the 1904 St Louis Summer Games. However, it wasn’t until the 1920 edition in Antwerp that freestyle wrestling became a permanent fixture at the Olympic Games alongside Greco Roman wrestling, which had been a regular discipline at the quadrennial event since 1908.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy