Katie Ledecky leaves California training base for Florida
Seven-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States is leaving her training base at Stanford University and heading to the University of Florida. “Stanford has been my second home for the last five years. It will always have a special place in my heart,” Ledecky wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family.”olympics.com
