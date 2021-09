Manny Pina snapped an eighth-inning tie with his second solo homer of the game to help the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Pina, who also homered in the second, opened the eighth with his 12th homer, lining an 0-2 pitch from Scott Effross (2-1) down the left-field line to put Milwaukee up 5-4. The Brewers added another run when Pablo Reyes doubled and came home on Kolten Wong's infield single.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO