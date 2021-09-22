CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Prime Minister, Austin Discuss New Aspect of Trilateral Partnership

By Jim Garamone
defense.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III sat down at the Pentagon today to discuss how the enhanced trilateral security partnership with the two nations and the United Kingdom will move forward. Morrison, who met with President Joe Biden yesterday, is in Washington for...

www.defense.gov

