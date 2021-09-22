CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CFPB Alleges that Service Provider Helped Credit-Repair Businesses Charge Illegal Fees

By Moorari Shah
natlawreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 20, the CFPB filed a lawsuit in federal district court against a California-based software company and its owner for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA) by providing substantial assistance or support to credit-repair businesses that use telemarketing and charge unlawful advance fees to consumers.

www.natlawreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
natlawreview.com

New York Legislates Joint Wage Liability for Construction Industry Contractors

On September 6, 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law New York Senate Bill S2766, which makes contractors in the construction industry jointly and severally liable for wages owed to employees of its subcontractors. The groundbreaking new law—which adds new section 198-e to the Labor Law (“§198-e”)—continues the expansion of worker rights under New York’s statutory scheme. All general contractors, prime contractors, construction managers, and other “upstream” contractors in the industry should take immediate steps to ensure their future contracts with subcontractors are drafted to minimize potential wage liability.
ECONOMY
hamlethub.com

The IRS is providing resources to help cannabis business owners successfully navigate unique tax responsibilities

The IRS has published their latest executive column “A Closer Look,” which features De Lon Harris, Commissioner, Small Business Self-Employed, Exam, discussing the tax implications for the rapidly growing cannabis/marijuana industry. “I see it as my responsibility to make sure my organization helps taxpayers navigate complex issues and provides the tools that we have available for them to be successful and compliant business owners,” said Harris. Read more here. Read the Spanish version here.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfpb#Business Software#Consumer Credit#Service Provider#Financial Services#Tsr#Cfpa#Faq
Peninsula Daily News

Top 14 Credit Repair Services: Best Credit Repair Company 2021

Your credit report can affect a big part of your overall life. It can nearly control how you would act financially. People with bad credit suffer a lot. Be it home loan, car insurance, mortgage cost & value. They eventually have to pay more than others since their bad credit is a factor.
CREDITS & LOANS
Android Headlines

How Managed IT Services Help With Business Formation?

Over the last few years, organizations have become more familiar with managed IT services and are seeking help from managed IT providers for certain IT functions, particularly remote IT support, cybersecurity, network monitoring and management, backup, and disaster recovery, etc. This not only enhances the efficiency of the organization but also the output. In addition, the workload is reduced and tons.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Insightly Launches New Service Software to Help Businesses Exceed Customer Expectations

New Survey Shows only 6% of Consumers Feel Businesses Exceed Expectations – while 35% of Businesses Think They Do. Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of Insightly Service, the newest addition to the unified suite of customer relationship management applications. Built on Insightly’s platform, Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wfncnews.com

Credit Repair Cloud and Daniel Rosen Sued by CFPB

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today filed a lawsuit in federal district court accusing a California-based software company and its owner of providing assistance to illegal credit-repair businesses. The CFPB alleges that Credit Repair Cloud and CEO Daniel Rosen have violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA) by providing substantial assistance or support to credit-repair businesses that use telemarketing and charge unlawful advance fees to consumers. The CFPB’s lawsuit seeks relief for harmed consumers from the defendants, disgorgement of their unjust gains, an injunction to stop their illegal conduct, and civil penalties.
ECONOMY
techacrobat.com

How translation services help businesses to grow

Business growth indicates more clients and customers. And more and more clients means that they are going to be from different areas of the world and speak other languages. Consequently, your business will receive calls from various customers who speak different languages. And, your company will have to be ready for these types of calls. This is when translation services will be extremely beneficial for your business.
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

How can hosted exchange services help your business?

Most of the small businesses out there rely heavily on emails. Email marketing is their bread and butter. There are a number of studies which suggest that hosted exchange services can majorly help a business to succeed. There are a number of exchange services that provides the customers with a...
SMALL BUSINESS
thefreepress.ca

B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

The province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent. In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.
RESTAURANTS
cwbradio.com

AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Service Approve Resolution to Merge

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) AgCountry Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota have announced the approval of a joint board resolution to merge their institutions into one. Following a review and approval by Farm Credit Administration, the merger vote will go to stockholders for a final vote. The...
ECONOMY
natlawreview.com

Employer FAQs Regarding COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Mandate for Federal Contractors and Large Employers (with 100 or More Employees)

President Biden is ramping up measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. He announced a series of new actions on September 9, 2021, including a plan to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any unvaccinated workers to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis. The mandate will be implemented through an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). President Biden also recently issued two executive orders, one requiring vaccinations for all federal executive branch employees, and another requiring vaccinations for some employees of federal contractors and of hospitals and other institutions that receive federal funding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly a fifth of retirees say they have fallen for a financial scam – survey

Around one in five (17.5%) retirees has been the victim of a financial scam, a survey has found.Legitimate-looking websites, promises of high returns and trustworthy-sounding telephone callers were common reasons for being tricked, according to the findings published by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).Of those who have so far avoided falling victim, the majority (63%) are concerned they may be duped by scams, according to the survey of 2,000 retirees aged 55 to 75.The FSCS, which acts as a safety net for consumers when financial institutions go bust, suggested people should visit the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s ScamSmart website...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RiverBender.com

Fix Broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Attorney General Raoul Urges Department Of Education

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members, and others Continue Reading
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy