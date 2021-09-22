CFPB Alleges that Service Provider Helped Credit-Repair Businesses Charge Illegal Fees
On September 20, the CFPB filed a lawsuit in federal district court against a California-based software company and its owner for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA) by providing substantial assistance or support to credit-repair businesses that use telemarketing and charge unlawful advance fees to consumers.www.natlawreview.com
Comments / 0