Superstar Gianni Cures Shows How to Rise to the Top

By Hardcore Flava
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a young child, Gianni Cures loved singing. However, as he grew up, he lacked the courage to pursue it professionally. Then, at 19, he packed his life up in San Diego and took off for Hollywood. He became friends with artists and social media influencers who noticed he had a good voice and a talent for creating music. In his studio apartment with no rooms, they rallied their support and helped him learn. Soon, he was able to song-write, record, and produce himself.

