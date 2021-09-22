CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is insufferably twee — and the music’s not that good, either

By Mick LaSalle
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdolescence can be difficult, but never so difficult as actually sitting through all 137 minutes of “Dear Evan Hansen,” an insufferably twee film adaptation of the Broadway musical. The movie stars Ben Platt, who has been with the project since its first readings in 2014 and won a 2017 Tony...

First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to know the shy teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer who originated the role of the teen in 2015 and led the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C., before taking Evan off-Broadway and then to Broadway is now unveiling the character on film. He says it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to get back in and “say one final goodbye.” “Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. The movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking.
Movie Review – Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky. Starring Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, DeMarius R. Copes, Isaac Powell, Liza Kate, Avery Bederman, and Gerald Caesar. SYNOPSIS:. Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior...
REVIEW: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' could have used a fresh approach on screen

As great as he was in the stage version of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Ben Platt probably shouldn’t have played the role on film. Sure, fans get a glimpse of his Tony-winning brilliance. But the performance that soared on stage, falls flat on screen. Part of the problem, of course, is age. Platt isn’t a high school student anymore and cameras more than point that out.
[Review] Oh, ‘Dear’: The ‘Evan Hansen’ Movie Is Garbage.

With A Bonkers Story, A Tone-Deaf Message And A Lead Too Old For The Role, Hollywood’s Take On The Hit Broadway High School Musical Fails To Make The Grade. Director: Stephen Chbosky. Writer: Steven Levenson. Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams. Opens: Wide. Stop me if you’ve...
How Dear Evan Hansen Changes the Musical’s Ending

This article contains Dear Evan Hansen spoilers, both for the movie and the stage show. No matter how you come to the story of Dear Evan Hansen, and regardless of the medium, things always have to end at the same apple orchard. It’s fitting since Evan’s first major lie about Connor Murphy, the boy who killed himself, was that they spent whole days in the then-abandoned orchard, talking about girls, boats, and whatever other fantasies Evan could concoct. And it’s here that Zoe Murphy, Connor’s younger sister, requests Evan meet her for the story’s final scene.
Amandla Stenberg Tackles Grief, Isolation, and Music in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

People just want to belong. Sometimes they’ll do anything to feel like they fit in, especially when they are young or on the verge of breaking. “I wish that everything was different. I wish that I was part of … something. I wish that anything I said … mattered to anyone,” a letter in the beginning of the new film Dear Evan Hansen reads. The most interesting part of the missive is that it’s believable. We all want to feel seen, feel heard, and — more deeply — feel known.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Director Stephen Chbosky On Challenges Of Adapting The Musical For Film

While 2021 has seen the film industry find a new normal, it’s specifically been a great year for fans of musical theater. A number of beloved stage productions have been adapted for film, the latest being Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen. As you can see in the video above, I had the opportunity to speak with the director-writer ahead of the movie’s release, where we did a deep dive into the process of bringing the story from stage to screen.
Dear Evan Hansen: Leaden musical adaptation obscures message

“Dear Evan Hansen” might be the first low-energy cinematic adaptation of an award-winning Broadway musical. Everything about the film is drab, sullen, and lacking in the spectacle that one would expect from the genre. There’s not even a show-stopper moment. The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage...
‘Shang-Chi’ sets pandemic box office record as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ scuffles

As it has done since its release on September 3, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to exceed expectations in its fourth weekend at the box office. The Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $13.3 million, roughly $500,000 ahead of industry predictions heading into the weekend, to push its domestic total so far to $196.5 million. “Shang-Chi” is now the highest-grossing movie released during the coronavirus pandemic: With its weekend ticket sales, the Simu Liu-led franchise-starter moved ahead of “Black Widow,” which grossed $186.7 million after its release in July. The accolades don’t stop there: “Shang-Chi” was also the...
As CBS and Paramount Plus Expand and Split This Year’s Tony Awards, Execs and Producers Explain Why

As the Tony Awards return Sunday for the first time in more than two years, CBS and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business. One result: Taking advantage of multiple platforms in the ViacomCBS universe by expanding the show to four hours (from its normal three hours on CBS) — but splitting time between Paramount Plus and CBS. Dubbed “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” the show...
Tony Awards: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ sweeps the long-delayed 74th ceremony

The long-delayed 74th Tony Awards was held on Sunday, September 26 in a two-part telecast staged at the Winter Garden theater. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted a ceremony on Paramount+ that included the awarding of all but three of the Tonys. “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. then emceed a celebration of Broadway on CBS that included the top three prizes: Best Musical, Best Play and Best Play Revival. Nominations were announced back on October 15, 2020. Of the 18 eligible productions from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, 15 reaped bids across 25 competitive categories. (The new tuner “The Lightning Thief”...
Tonys: 12-Time Nominee ‘Slave Play’ Shut Out in Surprise

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play made history when the nominations for the 2021 Tony Awards, celebrating the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, were announced almost a year ago. With 12 nods, it set the record for most nominations earned by a play. And a number of experts predicted the production would win at least a few top awards during Sunday night’s four-hour Tonys celebration. But instead, it failed to win a single award and finished the night with another record — one perhaps less envied. Slave Play has now overtaken 1995’s Indiscretions as the play that fared the worst on Tonys night. Indiscretions...
List of Tony Awards 2021 winners

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday, Sept. 26, in New York City:. Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody. Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale. Best Performance by an Actor in a...
