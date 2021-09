The United States is a global superpower and this means global reach. "There isn't a scrap of Earth that we can't reach out and touch when we need to," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during a press conference in Qatar on Sept. 7. "We've demonstrated that time and time again. And again, our job is to make sure we stay vigilant and continue to develop capabilities."

