San Diego City Council OKs Water, Sewer Rate Increases

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday approved increasing water rates and a new set of sewer rates that will increase the fees for single-family homes, but decrease it for multi-family units. Plus, the latest wave of Haitian migrants heading to the United States is centered on a little town in Texas called Del Rio, but its effects could be felt in Tijuana where there’s a sizable Haitian population. Also, since 2003, five Cal Fire fighters have died during training exercises and experts have attributed their deaths to the high heat. Meanwhile, doctors in the Central Valley are told to be on the lookout for a rare complication related to COVID-19 in children. And, National Suicide Prevention Month is bringing awareness to the issue and where to get help. Finally, in a “Cinema Junkie” podcast excerpt, how Hollywood moved away from negative Asian stereotypes to the heroics of Bruce Lee and Shang-Chi.