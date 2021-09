Coming out of Orlando, Florida is rapper 300 Skaate who is looking to earn his spot in the music industry. Having gotten himself and his family through anything they have encountered thus far, 300 Skaate believes he can take from those experiences and create music sharing those tribulations as a way to connect with his fans. In his latest endeavor he looks to expand on that connection by adding a visual aspect with the “Are You Serious” music video.

