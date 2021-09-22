CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The post-COVID-19 recovery in Cameroon: A breath of fresh air from the youth

By Laurence Okalia
World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.Sudan has only received a fraction of the vaccines it needs, according to official figures. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated approximately 830,000 people...
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The world cannot afford to leave Africa behind in the post-COVID recovery

The world needs collective action to address Africa’s financing needs, and to support an inclusive and sustainable recovery of African economies from the COVID-19 pandemic. The global community has an opportunity to make good on the 20th replenishment of a 60-year-old World Bank programme known as the International Development Association.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Entrepreneurship and innovation: Proposed solutions for the change and reconstruction needed in Africa

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
ECONOMY
World Bank Blogs

Leveraging on opportunities provided by the Rwandan Government to innovate solutions for a robust post-pandemic Rwanda

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fresh Air#The World Bank Africa#Cameroonians#Communications Technology#Transfagri#Tootree
resilience.org

Towards a Just Recovery from the Covid-19 Crisis

Towards a Just Recovery from the Covid-19 Crisis: The urgent struggle for food sovereignty in North Africa. This report examines the intersections between Covid-19 and food systems across the North African region. It looks at how the dominant ‘food security’ paradigm increased vulnerability to the economic dislocation wrought by the pandemic. It examines the impacts of Covid-19, particularly on (rural) working people and small-scale food producers and how governments across the region responded to these challenges. Finally, it offers a pathway out of this moment of crisis rooted in models of food sovereignty and economic justice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Jobs for a new generation: Rebuilding Nigeria’s labor market after COVID-19

Labor is the main asset for the world’s poorest people. This means that the labor market is the primary vehicle through which the proceeds of economic growth are spread to households and individuals. Therefore, understanding the labor market is crucial to achieve Nigeria’s aspiration to lift 100 million people out of poverty by 2030 – an ambitious objective, since even before the COVID-19 crisis around 4 in 10 Nigerians were living below the national poverty line.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Solidarity through mentoring: One key to ensure social and economic reconstruction

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his diploma in horticulture and landscaping from Nigeria’s Federal College of Forestry Mechanization next year. Now, he’s not willing to risk the return to school, after he was kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year. “Our lives are at risk — Nigerian students, especially in Kaduna state where we are,” the 24-year-old said. As much as he wanted to complete his studies “the kidnapping and everything that is going on haven’t stopped yet ... staying here anymore doesn’t benefit anybody.”Benson is among a growing group of Nigerian students seeking alternative...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
washingtoninformer.com

Uganda to Host 2,000 Afghan Refugees to Comply with U.S. Request

Uganda has agreed to host 2,000 Afghan refugees following a request from the United States, which was granted by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) lauded Uganda for its policy that saw the country take in refugees from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, IPM Media reported Saturday.
POLITICS
The Independent

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2021 debate.___“In recovering from the pandemic, we cannot revert to business as usual. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan set to lift all virus emergency steps nationwide

Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy.Officials in charge of coronavirus measures sought advice from experts at a meeting Tuesday, with some experts favoring a partial easing of restrictions first. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a lifting of the emergency and subsequent plans later Tuesday.If all measures are lifted, Japan will be entirely free of any emergency requirement for the first time since April. Government officials are preparing for the relaxed restrictions by instituting other plans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Bank Blogs

Practice Manager, Digital Development, Eastern and Southern Africa

Isabel Neto is the Digital Development Practice Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank. Isabel has had a long-term engagement in the digital development sector, with over 15 years of experience managing a wide range of projects covering areas with a focus on access to services, and network expansion, sector reform, regulation, and the development of public-private partnerships. Her experience cuts across sectors, having spent a number of years as World Bank energy portfolio coordinator for the Pacific. Her regional focus has been Africa and the Pacific but also stretching to Europe, Latin America, and South Asia.
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy