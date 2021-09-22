CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Energy Information/World Oil’s retired Chairman and President Robert W. Scott has passed away

Cover picture for the articleGulf Energy Information (Gulf) and its World Oil subsidiary regret to report to our global subscribers/readers that our retired Chairman and President, Robert W. (Bob) Scott passed away on Wednesday morning in Houston at age 93. Scott had suffered a terminal injury on Sept. 16, which doctors were not able to improve.

#Gulf Oil#Oil Industry#Retirement#Gulf Publishing Company#Engineering Editor#The University Of Texas#Magnolia Petroleum#World Oil#The Oil Weekly#National Oil Equipment#Oilfield Energy Center#Oec#The Oec Hall Of Fame#The Hall Of Fame
