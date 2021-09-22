Michael B. Sutton
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Born on September 25, 1960 in Burlington, NC, Michael Brent Sutton was a beloved son of Minnie Frances Branch and Benjamin Conrad Sutton. As a boy growing up in Murfreesboro, NC, he delighted with his mischievous antics and winning smile; and as a man, he was larger than life—in stature, heart and spirit. He had an unforgettable ear-splitting belly laugh and an insatiably curious mind, and his bear hugs were second-to-none!www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Comments / 0