The All Harley Drag Racing Association (AHDRA) will host a racing event at the SC Motorplex Friday and Saturday. "AHDRA is the All Harley Drag Racing Association and they tour the United States for the pro and sportsman's series of motorcycle drag racing," said Sam White, a Chapin resident and team owner and rider. "Primarily, we drag race a quarter mile which is roughly four football fields, and some races, like Orangeburg, will be the eighth mile, which is the equivalent of about two football fields 660 ft."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO