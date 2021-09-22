CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Hybrid Work Toolkit: How European Leaders Can Improve Employee Experience

By John Montgomery, All articles
zoom.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Europe’s pandemic response evolves, many business leaders have begun implementing a hybrid work model. This approach offers employees the ability to work remotely, in the office, or both, enabling greater operational flexibility, access to a global talent pool, and continuity in the face of travel restrictions and lockdowns. The pandemic forced organisations into a digital transformation that is here to stay: according to research conducted earlier this year, 74% of UK respondents and 70% of both French and German respondents confirmed they anticipate a hybrid working model to be the new normal for businesses going forward.

blog.zoom.us

Comments / 0

Related
Hr Morning

5 ways to improve employee experience post-COVID

COVID-19 left most employees feeling isolated. Work-life as we all knew it changed dramatically last year and has greatly impacted the well-being of many workers. That’s why strategic leaders recognize that their workforce has been through a completely unique experience that will affect business success in the months and years ahead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chiefexecutive.net

Three Ways CEOs Can Foster Positive Company Culture In A Hybrid Work World

It may seem 2019 was not that long ago, but in a short time the pandemic has transformed cultural shifts and company values to make much of the business landscape unrecognizable. Organizations have gone through a transformation CEOs expect to see over the course of a decade. Some senior managers have been slow to allow full time remote work, the adoption of hybrid and full-time remote models during the pandemic have reimagined the office space and the ability of employees to be successful outside of the normal in-person office experience.
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s PepTalk raises €1.2m to improve the hybrid work experience

PepTalk’s fresh funding will be used to add new features to its platform, make 15 new hires and expand in the UK and EMEA markets. Workplace wellness software start-up PepTalk has raised €1.2m and announced plans to hire 15 roles within the next year. Describing itself as a ‘culture tech’...
BUSINESS
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Business Tip: How to Supercharge Collaboration in a Hybrid Work Model

Infographic: How to supercharge collaboration in a hybrid work model (PDF download) Every business has the opportunity to build a productive hybrid team, and it starts with creating a culture of collaboration. In a hybrid work model, employees are fully engaged and highly motivated to contribute. They are also empowered to contribute in new ways and achieve greater feats. If you are considering implementing a hybrid work model, check out the following tips.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolkit#Health And Safety#Work Environment#Collaboration Software#European#French#German#Forrester Research#Harvard Business Review#Surveymonkey
CMSWire

Reinventing Work: How Your Hybrid Workplace Can Deliver on CX and EX

The events of the past year have accelerated massive societal change. Ecommerce has grown by orders of magnitude. Touchless services like curbside pickup and virtual interactions in healthcare and banking are not just accepted but now preferred by many. Employees’ needs and preferences also have fundamentally shifted. As organizations look into the future, they must be able to engage the “everywhere talent” and “everywhere customer.” That means accessing new and diverse talent pools and converging traditional commerce with ecommerce. At the center of all this is an evolving hybrid work model.
ECONOMY
hrbartender.com

Organizations: Time To Improve the Employee Digital Experience

I was listening to a panel discussion about recruiting trends during this year’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Talent Conference and one of the speakers said something that really stuck with me. “Digital first is assumed.”. His point was that when it comes to recruiting, organizations might expect that...
SOFTWARE
The Drum

Publishers can improve their online performance, security and user experience with this free report

“May you live in interesting times” is a curse, not a blessing, and 2020 was certainly interesting. This paper looks at how the global publishing landscape has changed over the past year, on top of already seismic shifts in the business. To help us better understand the business issues and future opportunities, Akamai commissioned a qualitative survey of senior publishing execs to gauge their current mindsets and where they see the biggest future opportunities and challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

How employees can return to the office “Crypto Style”

The great Spanish Flu in 2018 may have killed many more people – some 50 million and may not even have been Spanish at all – but that was before we lived in a world of the internet, citizen-curated news and fast-track vaccines. Now, as the world is starting to reopen in many parts, vaccine uptake is increasing, and people are addressing the way they live in earnest.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
criticalhit.net

How Technology Has Drastically Improved The Remote Working Experience

Throughout time, people have worked in offices of all sizes and types, in locations all over the world. It’s a routine we’ve adapted to, where we wake up, commute to work, work at a desk for the day, and then drive home without a second thought. We take this for granted as it has been a standard for decades.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

How News Publishers Can Improve Their Monetization Strategies

Despite some setbacks at the beginning of 2020, trust towards news publishers has been growing. And quite predictably, this resulted in new direct and programmatic ad partnerships for many outlets, primarily monetizing their inventory with display and video ads. As a result, people paying for ad-free news sites is growing too.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

ServiceNow tackles hybrid work and employee fatigue with Rome platform release

Cloud automation company ServiceNow Inc. is targeting the new era of hybrid work that’s fast becoming a reality for many firms in the post-pandemic world, announcing a massive platform release today with dozens of new features and capabilities help organizations adapt their business models. ServiceNow says the global economy is...
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

How firm leaders can rejuvenate DEI efforts

In an InvestmentNews Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards panel Tuesday on rejuvenating DEI efforts, participants described the most effective methods that attract new employees and boost retention. Businesses need to have diverse leadership that is fully invested in DEI efforts at every level from business strategy to product development. That...
BUSINESS
iosconews.com

WorkForce Software and Pandora to Discuss How HR Can Revolutionise Every Employee's Experience at the Virtual Gartner ReimagineHR Conference

Rowena Doyle, Global VM Training Manager at Pandora and Steve Tonks, SVP-EMEA for WorkForce Software Will Lead the Session Friday, 17 September Unveiling How a Simple First Step Can Transform Employee Experience. LIVONIA, Mich. and MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider...
SOFTWARE
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 8 challenges and benefits leaders will face

For many organizations, hybrid work is the new reality. During the pandemic, many IT leaders learned under fire how to manage their teams remotely. Yet wrangling a workforce that’s now operating in two different environments - remote and office - comes with its own nuances. There are clear benefits of...
Fast Company

3 ways leaders can hold engaging presentations in a hybrid setting

As we enter this age of mixed-mode meetings—people in the room and people on the screen in the same meeting—how do you command attention? How do you establish your presence as a leader? How do you position yourself as a high-potential leader with a big runway? A leader who can influence key decisions today and set the course for the business in the future?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Drum

How hybrid events are merging the in-person and virtual experience

In the last 16 months, live concerts, conferences and events have undoubtedly transformed. This previously thriving sector worth over £39bn in 2020 was cut short as lockdown restrictions came into place – and has unfortunately taken the hardest hit. During this time, virtual events have proven invaluable, and for many...
UEFA
CIO

Create a Hybrid Work Policy to Help Employees Work Wiser

The range of flexible work arrangements — from hybrid work to remote work to free-address workplace strategies — continues to expand as companies explore next steps. However, remote work isn’t the best option for everyone. The prevalence and popularity of remote work exploded, by default, during the pandemic. For some organizations, including ActivTrak, a remote-first strategy and culture is the best, most sustainable approach for long-term success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Lumia UK

New collaborative app from ServiceNow brings employee experiences into the flow of work in Microsoft Teams

As the world shifts to hybrid work, people need tools that streamline daily tasks and bring them into the flow of their work. That’s why we’re excited about the Microsoft Teams collaborative apps our partners are delivering to customers. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that offer rich, collaborative experiences within chat, channels, and meetings.
CELL PHONES
muncievoice.com

How to Drastically Improve Employee Efficiency

The world is constantly shifting in the way that things work. As a result, companies always have to evaluate the most effective way to build their workforce while maintaining high employee efficiency. Delegate. This tip may well seem obvious, but it is often quite difficult to actually put into practice....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy