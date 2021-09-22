The KOB Youth Advisory Council Application Is OPEN!

Objective: The objective of this organization is to give youth a chance to change the future generations with their voices and actions, as well as inspire others to do the same.

Members: Members of this group should be between the ages of 11 and 18. Members 13 and over has the ability to cast 1 vote in each movement.

Members who follow the rules and regulations are welcome to meetings and events.

Officers: The officers of this group shall be President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Publicity Chair.

Two or more positions should not be occupied by the same person.

The President shall be the primary officer of the organization and should conduct each meeting and supervise events.

Should the president be absent, the Vice President will take over the President’s duties.

The Secretary’s job is document everything discussed and voted on during the monthly meetings and provide those minutes to the council to be approved at every meeting.

The Treasurer's job is to meet with KOB Staff and prepare a financial update of funds raised or spent for YAC.

The Publicity Chair is responsible promotions and acts as the public information officer.