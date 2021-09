After offseason surgery, Bobby Nardella hopes to be full-go for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Getting playing time was difficult for most prospects in the coronavirus plagued 2020-21 hockey season. Capitals prospect Bobby Nardella was one of the lucky ones who was able to get plenty of playing time while on loan to Djurgardens in Sweden. He was very impressive during his time there and wracked up seven goals and 33 points in 47 games, establishing himself as one of the team's top defensemen.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO