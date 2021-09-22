County school board approves new budget
WEDOWEE - In their meeting last week, Randolph County Board of Education approved the budget for 2021-2022. According to budget documents, the projected general fund revenue for the next year is $19,184,003 with general fund expenses being estimated at $18,763,881. Approximately 77 percent of the general fund budget is for employees' salaries and benefits. After expenses, the projected ending balance will be $2,048,714.www.therandolphleader.com
