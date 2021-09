LITTLETON — The town of Littleton was one of seven New Hampshire communities recently awarded a grant from the state’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. The $200,200 award is for the second phase of the planned Littleton Riverfront Commons and will go toward the development of a welcome center that will be housed in the red barn that will be renovated near the Littleton Area Senior Center.

