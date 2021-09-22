CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

World War Z: Aftermath Xbox Series X Review

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld War Z offers many of the attributes people loved from Left 4 Dead. It had strong shooting mechanics, incredible large-scale battles, and diverse campaigns that had players traveling around the world during a zombie plague. With Aftermath Saber Interactive has added 3 more campaigns, new enemies, and many more ways to replay the title. It doesn't add any new competitive options and still suffers from technical problems but those who loved the original will find more to enjoy with Aftermath.

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GTA 5: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Trailers Flooded With Dislikes

In case you somehow missed it, Rockstar Games recently announced that the upcoming next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online would not, in fact, release this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Instead, it is now set to release in March 2022. The news of the delay was not received particularly well by a number of fans, and the various next-gen trailers have been massively ratioed into the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Is Deathloop coming to Xbox Series X or S?

Arkane Studios’ highly anticipated action-adventure Deathloop released today as a console exclusive on PlayStation 5. The game has received glowing reviews and looks like a definite must-play. Unfortunately, unless you have a PS5 or a decent PC, that’s not possible — for now. As is the case with all “exclusive”...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Xbox Series X or S worth buying in 2021?

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S have had some time to breathe now, launching nearly a year ago and with the impending release of a number of key games. For current XSX and XSS owners, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about, but what if you have yet to upgrade to the current-gen Xbox? Is the Xbox Series X worth buying in 2021? Let’s take a look.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Black Desert Online PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades coming

Black Desert Online is getting native PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S support in a future update. Developer Pearl Abyss just announced the forthcoming upgrade for Black Desert Online players on consoles on September 15, via a blog post on GamePress. However, although we know the upgrade is coming for Black Desert Online's console players, we don't know when it'll be launching, or if developer Pearl Abyss will charge for the new-gen upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#World War Z#War#Game Mechanics#France#French#Japanese#Vanguard#Npc#Ai
Gamespot

Look At This Stunning NAIDOC Inspired Xbox Series X Custom Console

Aboriginal artist Maggie-Jean Douglas has created a stunning limited-edition design for a custom Xbox Series X console as part of a Minecraft Education challenge from the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC). Douglas, a 21-year-old Gubbi Gubbi woman from Australia's sunshine coast region who grew up on Goreng...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Xbox Series X Exclusive Games

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked two unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games that will be exclusive to the pair of Xbox consoles, or at least console exclusives. In the recent NVIDIA leak, there were two games under the name of Cobalt and Indus, which sound like placeholder names, and according to this Xbox insider, that's exactly what they are. They are also apparently in development as a pair of Xbox console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World. We guess this means Lost Judgment has...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
newsbrig.com

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

If your response to the announcement of Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is, “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of Outcast 1,” that’s quite understandable. The sequel was originally announced two decades ago. The first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames,...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox Series X and S are in stock at Amazon UK

Xbox Series X/S consoles are currently in stock and available to purchase at Amazon UK. At the time of publication, the online retailer has limited quantities of the consoles available to purchase via the links below. Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are available for delivery today...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

World War Z: Aftermath Delivers New Levels and First-Person 4K/60fps Next-Gen Action Today

Get ready to face the hordes all over again, because World War Z: Aftermath arrives today. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the expansion adds two new chapters, Vatican City and Kamchatka, first-person mode, and support for 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility (a full next-gen console upgrade is coming in 2022). Check out the launch trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, below.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected: Details of Its Xbox Series X Optimization

One of the benefits of the power of the Xbox Series X|S is that it can offer developers the ability to create games optimized for the Xbox Series X|S. This means that they may be able to make the most of the capabilities of these machines, whether it’s developing new titles designed for the Xbox Series X|S or adapting existing games reimagined for consoles. In this article dedicated to titles optimized for the Xbox Series X|S, we shared the developers’ secrets of how their games are designed on these new consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Metroid Dread 8th Report Details Planet ZDR

It's kinda strange seeing Nintendo talk about so much considering the company gone years without mention Samus and even missing her birthday on several occasions. Regardless, Metroid Dread is almost here and we have another report to get fans excited for the upcoming title from Mercury Steam. This time detailing Planet ZDR.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

PAYDAY 2 City of Gold Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3 Now Available

Today PAYDAY 2 is adding new premium content with the Jiu Feng DLC pack. Adding new weapons and cosmetics along with some free content to boost. Káng Arms Model 54 Pistol (with akimbo option) Each of the three weapons comes with several mods that allow players to customize and enhance...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Throw Down Today with Lost Judgment on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hot off the heels of the April release of Judgment comes the highly anticipated sequel, Lost Judgment! This action-packed brawler with the intrigue of a prestige drama series is out today from the creative minds of the award-winning Yakuza series. Leap into the gumshoes of Takayuki Yagami, the former defense attorney turned private detective, as he puts his sizeable streets smarts, armory of detective gadgets, and fiercest fighting moves against those who consider themselves above the law. Embroiled in an impossible case of two crimes occurring simultaneously, he must hit the streets of Yokohama’s back alleys and go undercover at a local high school to uncover the truth of a twisted tale mixing organized crime, bullying, and the meaning of justice.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Review

Somewhere in our virtual world, our games have become absolutely massive. You’d think at this point our current-gen systems would just come with a TON of space, but that would get pricey, making our already expensive consoles exponentially more costly. Thankfully, we have companies like Seagate who will let us upgrade our storage when we are ready with products like the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate New Spotlight Trailer Highlights Each World

Sonic Colors Ultimate recently launched and while the developers are working hard to resolve the game's issues a new trailer is available showing off the many worlds available in this colorful adventure. The trailer highlights each world Sonic will run through to save the captured Wisps. Tropical Resort - Explore...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy