World War Z: Aftermath Xbox Series X Review

Hot off the heels of the April release of Judgment comes the highly anticipated sequel, Lost Judgment! This action-packed brawler with the intrigue of a prestige drama series is out today from the creative minds of the award-winning Yakuza series. Leap into the gumshoes of Takayuki Yagami, the former defense attorney turned private detective, as he puts his sizeable streets smarts, armory of detective gadgets, and fiercest fighting moves against those who consider themselves above the law. Embroiled in an impossible case of two crimes occurring simultaneously, he must hit the streets of Yokohama’s back alleys and go undercover at a local high school to uncover the truth of a twisted tale mixing organized crime, bullying, and the meaning of justice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO