World War Z: Aftermath Xbox Series X Review
World War Z offers many of the attributes people loved from Left 4 Dead. It had strong shooting mechanics, incredible large-scale battles, and diverse campaigns that had players traveling around the world during a zombie plague. With Aftermath Saber Interactive has added 3 more campaigns, new enemies, and many more ways to replay the title. It doesn't add any new competitive options and still suffers from technical problems but those who loved the original will find more to enjoy with Aftermath.www.noobfeed.com
