The shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) are up 4.9% at $49.40 this morning, after the restaurant received an upgrade from Jefferies to "buy" from "hold," as well as a price-target hike to $60 from $55. The firm said it is "incrementally positive" on full-service dining stocks, with structural changes related to supply contraction, potential for share gains, and a shift toward digital and operating efficiencies creating a favorable risk/reward. The analyst in question also noted progress with vaccinations is easing Covid-19 delta variant fears.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO